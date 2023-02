SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department is looking for a missing 42-year-old woman.

April Nagar is described as a 5-foot-8, white female with an average build and strawberry blonde shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a blue beanie, black long-sleeve shirt and blue sweatpants, police said.

Anyone who has seen Nagar or has located her, is asked to contact their local police department.