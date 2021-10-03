Woman rescued from Antioch Marina

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was rescued from the Antioch Marina Saturday night, authorities said.

Antioch police were dispatched to the marina after someone called 911 and said she was lost in the wetlands near Dow Chemical.

When officers arrived, a resident told officers he could hear a woman screaming for help.

Officers used a drone to search from the air.

The resident helped officers by giving them a general area of where the woman could be. At that time, dispatchers were able to reconnect with the woman and instruct her to use her cellphone as a flashlight.

Officers saw the woman’s light from the sky and were able to locate where she was. The woman was found on a small patch of land that was surrounded by water.

Antioch police and personnel from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded with a boat and rescued her.

She was returned to the marina safely and assisted by medical personnel at the scene.