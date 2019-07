NOVATO (KRON) – Novato police are looking for the man who robbed a woman as she sat in her car on Monday.

Police said the robber opened the woman’s passenger door and pointed a gun at her in the parked car outside a store on First Street and Grant Avenue.

Police said he took her money and credit cards before driving away in a blue Volkswagen.

The woman wasn’t injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call police.