Woman robbed at gunpoint inside her San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police are investigating a home invasion robbery reported late Wednesday night in the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood.

The robbery was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of 45th Avenue.

A male suspect entered a home and demanded money at gunpoint from a 43-year-old woman inside. She complied, handing over cash, and the suspect fled, police said.

Police have not announced any arrest or released any detailed suspect information in the case. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.