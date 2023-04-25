(KRON) — On Tuesday, the City of San Jose released the results of its investigation into the San Jose Fire Department after a video captured a scantily-clad woman leaving an SJFD truck outside of the Pink Poodle strip club in October 2022.

The investigation revealed that the “unauthorized female” climbed into the truck and requested a ride-along. A letter penned by SJFD Chief Robert Sapien Jr. said the firefighters originally declined but drove her around the block after she persisted.

The trip to the Pink Poodle was made because the truck was assigned to transport a man from the fire station to the club, where he was an employee, the letter said. The city confirmed to KRON4 that it never received a call for service from the club that night.

The truck left the fire station at 9 p.m. and arrived at the Pink Poodle’s location at 328 S. Bascom Ave at 9:06 p.m. The woman’s short ride-along was finished by 9:10 p.m., the investigation said.

After leaving the Pink Poodle, the firetruck stopped near AJ’s Restaurant and Bar at 1111 Auzerias Ave for two minutes at 9:14 p.m. It was allegedly back at the fire station at 9:20 p.m.

“The use of a City vehicle to transport unauthorized passengers violated City and Fire Department policies, including the City’s Code of Ethics and Use of City and Personal Vehicles policies as well as the Fire Department’s Ride-Along Program,” the statement said. “Additionally, taking the fire engine outside of the area to which it is assigned without being dispatched to a call for service violated City and Department policies, including the Fire Department’s Policies and Procedures for Leaving First-In Response Area.”

In March, Sapien recommended discipline for the firefighters involved in the incident, calling it “highly detrimental to the confidence and trust of our community and workforce.” The city took unspecified disciplinary action and now considers the case to be closed.