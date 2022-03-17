SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman has been sentenced to 37 months in prison, and has been ordered to pay some $500,000 in restitution, after pleading guilty to six counts of wire fraud.

Brooke Campbell Solis, 51, of Austin, Texas, had pleaded guilty last August. An attorney, she was hired by a San Francisco-based financial technology company and was allowed to work from home from the time of her hiring.

According to a plea agreement, Solis used her access to accounting and expense management programs to defraud and embezzle $500,000. Prosecutors say that four-fifths of that money was diverted to her personal account after her July 2019 departure.

“One method Solis used to defraud her former employer was by preparing and using fraudulent invoices,” according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. “Specifically, she requested payment from the employer to a shell company, The Paralegal Group LLC, that she created and controlled. On June 2, 2019, Solis entered into a consulting agreement between The Paralegal Group and her employer. Solis used the initials “R.D.,” to sign the agreement. On the same day that Solis signed the consulting agreement—both on behalf of herself as The Paralegal Group and for her employer—Solis also submitted an invoice for $9,222.50 from The Paralegal Group. The invoice was dated May 31, 2019, before the consulting agreement even came into existence.”

Solis pleaded guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in July 2021.

The company was not identified in the release.