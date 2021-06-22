Woman seriously injured in Fisherman’s Wharf hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police are searching for the white SUV that fled the scene after hitting and seriously injuring a woman who was walking in the Fisherman’s Wharf area Monday afternoon.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the incident occurred about 5 p.m. at Beach Street and Columbus Avenue.

Police said they are looking for the vehicle involved in the incident — a white Infinity SUV with California license plates 7MJJ084 — that they believe was also involved in auto burglaries in the area prior to the hit-and-run collision.

Police urge anyone who sees the vehicle to call 9-1-1 and provide dispatchers with the vehicle’s location and direction of travel.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.