Woman seriously injured in Fisherman’s Wharf hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police are searching for the white SUV that fled the scene after hitting and seriously injuring a woman who was walking in the Fisherman’s Wharf area Monday afternoon.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the incident occurred about 5 p.m. at Beach Street and Columbus Avenue.
Police said they are looking for the vehicle involved in the incident — a white Infinity SUV with California license plates 7MJJ084 — that they believe was also involved in auto burglaries in the area prior to the hit-and-run collision.
Police urge anyone who sees the vehicle to call 9-1-1 and provide dispatchers with the vehicle’s location and direction of travel.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
