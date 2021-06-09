Shooting at Santa Rosa park leaves woman critically injured

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman is critically injured after she was shot in the parking lot of a Santa Rosa park Wednesday. / Photo: Santa Rosa Police Department

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is critically injured after she was shot in the parking lot of a Santa Rosa park Wednesday.

According to a statement, police responded to the Bayer Neighborhood Park and Gardens just before 3 p.m. on a report of a shooting victim there.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter is believed to have left in a car, but no description has been released at the time of this writing.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News