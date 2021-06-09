Shooting at Santa Rosa park leaves woman critically injured

A woman is critically injured after she was shot in the parking lot of a Santa Rosa park Wednesday. / Photo: Santa Rosa Police Department

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is critically injured after she was shot in the parking lot of a Santa Rosa park Wednesday.

According to a statement, police responded to the Bayer Neighborhood Park and Gardens just before 3 p.m. on a report of a shooting victim there.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter is believed to have left in a car, but no description has been released at the time of this writing.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this shooting.