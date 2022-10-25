ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A young woman whose body was found burning in Antioch has been identified and her family is speaking out about the person she was.

Mykaella Sharlman, 25, of Antioch, was reported as missing on October 16 to the Antioch Police Department. The next day, someone set her body on fire on a paved walking trail near Lopez Drive.

“To take her body and put it in a garbage can and then burn her, is one of the most heinous crimes that you can ever commit,” the victim’s sister, Nicole Eason, told KRON4. Local residents spotted the fire and called 911.

The Antioch Police Department posted this missing person advisory before Sharlman was found dead. (APD)

Sharlman was burned beyond recognition and police used her jewelry, as well as dental records, to figure out who she was.

On Monday, Antioch police announced that two “persons of interest” had been arrested in connection to the homicide, and they are currently in custody. Police have so far not identified the two people, nor detailed what charges they were arrested for.

Mykaella Sharlman (Image courtesy Facebook / Mykaella Sharlman)

Sharlman was an Oakland native and the youngest of seven siblings. She often looked after her nieces and nephews. “She cared for them as if they were her own. She was our live-in babysitter,” Eason said. “Now, my mother and my father will never get the opportunity to walk her down the aisle, or her call and say she’s pregnant, or buying her first house.”

Before her life was cut short, Sharlman was studying at Los Medanos College and dreamed of working as a hair and makeup stylist. Her family suspects that she was hanging out with the wrong kind of people.

The victim was wearing this ring when she was set on fire. (Image courtesy Antioch Police Department)

Investigators believe that Sharlman was likely slain before she was set on fire.

“Drugs are out there — all over the place. I think that had some involvement. If I can say anything, I would tell all the millennials, the young people, that drugs are not the way to go,” Eason said.

Mykaella Sharlman also went by the name “Kayla.” She was wearing this necklace when she was found. (APD image)

Sharlman’s family members said they have not slept in days since her tragic death. “We’re having a rough time,” Eason said. “We’re not going rest until justice is sought and is found.”

The Antioch Police Department wrote, “We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate incident. The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping to identify Sharlman.”

Mykaella Sharlman (Image via Facebook / Mykaella Sharlman)

The homicide investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Whitaker at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov or 925-779-6890.

You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “ANTIOCH.” All text tips are anonymous and cannot be traced to the sender.