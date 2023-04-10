PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was robbed and sexually assaulted at the underpass on California Avenue with when a suspect approached her from behind, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Officials said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday. A woman in her 50s was walking her bike east bound through the underpass when she said a man was walking his bike the opposite way. They passed one another then moments later, she said he struck her from behind causing her to fall then sexually assaulted her.

The woman screamed for help causing the suspect to flee the scene, but not before taking her cell phone.

Someone passing by who did not see the incident heard the woman yelling and called police. Officials arrived shortly after, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries to the back of her head and neck.

Officers found her cell phone about 20 minutes after the incident on the 3000 block of Emerson Street. It’s being processed for evidence, but the man is still on the loose.

The suspect is described as an Asian man between 30 and 40 years of age, about five-feet, five-inches tall with a stocky build. He is said to be cleanshaven and was wearing a dark bike helmet dark sunglasses and a high-visibility yellow top.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.