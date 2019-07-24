Woman sexually assaulted, robbed while walking dog at Berkeley park

BERKELEY (KRON) – Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman while she was out walking her dog at a Berkeley park.

According to Berkeley police, the incident happened on July 23 a little after 7 a.m. near Dwight Way and Hillegass Avenue.

Police said the woman was approached by 36-year-old Demetrius Anbrey Johnson, who told her he had a gun and forced her to another secluded location where she was sexually assaulted and robbed of her cell phone.

Officers responded to the area and detained Johnson as he was running away.

He was arrested for kidnapping for rape, forced oral copulation, and robbery.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 510-981-5735.