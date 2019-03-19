Antioch woman shot and killed while driving on Hwy 4 in Concord 6 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. View Gallery Photo provided by Destinee Hillery's sister [ + - ] Photo provided by Destinee Hillery's sister [ + - ] Video Video Gallery PHOTOS: Antioch woman shot, killed while driving on HWY 4 in Concord Photo provided by Destinee Hillery's sister Photo provided by Destinee Hillery's sister Photo provided by Destinee Hillery's sister Photo provided by Destinee Hillery's sister Photo provided by Destinee Hillery's sister Photo provided by Destinee Hillery's sister

CONCORD (KRON) - Police in the East Bay are investigating three separate freeway shootings from the past three days, one of them deadly.

On Saturday afternoon, a freeway shooting on Highway 4 in Concord turned deadly.

CHP was investigating a silver Honda that had driven off the road and hit a guardrail on eastbound Highway 4 at Port Chicago Highway.

Officers found the bullet holes on the driver's side door.

The woman behind the wheel, 25-year-old Destinee Hillery from Antioch, died at the scene.

She was the only person in the car.

On Monday, Caltrans crews worked to replace the guardrail on the Willow Pass off-ramp.

The investigation into this shooting may end up benefiting from a network of cameras that have been installed along Highway 4 and Interstate 80.

This network equipment is meant to aid investigators -- They include cameras, shot-spotter technology and license plate readers that were put in place after a number of freeway shootings on freeways in the East Bay.

They are also in place on the Interstate 80 corridor, although law enforcement won't specify how many there are or where they are placed for security reasons.

It's a network that's been coming together over the last several years and right now the wireless backbone of the system is going in.

This will send all of the intel being picked up into a Central Command Center in Pittsburg.

The system is expected to be fully operational in June and it won't end there.

Mary Knox, the Senior Deputy District Attorney for Contra Costa County tells KRON4 that she is continuing to apply for state and federal grants in order to get more equipment installed and continue to increase coverage on the roadways.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES