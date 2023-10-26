(KRON) — A woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized after a shooting near the Coliseum BART Station on Wednesday night, according to the Oakland Police Department. Authorities said the shooting may be a result of road rage.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Hawley Street, Oakland police said. After the shooting occurred, Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department officers pursued a suspect who was last seen nearby in the 7300 block of Spencer Street.

BART police established a perimeter around the area, but the suspect was not located. Investigators later determined the suspect had broken the perimeter before it was established.

Officers with Oakland and BART police departments provided medical aid to the shooting victim until Oakland Fire Department and Falck Ambulance personnel arrived at the scene. The woman was listed in stable condition at a local hospital, according to authorities.

There was a second victim, a girl, involved in the incident who was uninjured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland PD Felony Assault Unit at (519)-238-3426.