SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was shot overnight while driving on westbound I-80 in Vallejo.

She was able to pull over and get help, and is being treated for her injuries. At least 10 shots were fired at her car around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. Her car is full of bullet holes.

California Highway Patrol does not have a suspect for the freeway shooting at this time. They do not know if she was targeted or if it was a random shooting.

This story will be updated.