Woman shot with BB gun while walking through SF Whole Foods parking lot

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – On Friday, January 29 at approximately 6:57 PM, San Francisco police responded to a possible shooting in a Whole Foods parking lot.

28-year-old Sara Bartell told officers that she was walking through the parking lot when she heard several “pop” sounds.

She later realized she had been struck on the forehead above her right eye.

One witness believes the sounds were of an air soft of pellet gun.

The boyfriend of the victim, Cavin Kindsvogel, shared photos with KRON4 to raise awareness, “I want to get awareness out how dangerous this can be, so it doesn’t happen again.”

This is an open investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.