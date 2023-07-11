SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Asian woman who was shoved to death on a San Francisco sidewalk has been identified.

Yan Fang Wu, 63, of San Francisco, was found in grave condition on a sidewalk on 3rd Street near Egbert Avenue in the Bayview District neighborhood, according to police and the Wind Newspaper.

The San Francisco Police Department said an unidentified female assailant pushed Wu at 6:40 p.m. on July 3. “Officers spoke with witnesses who said that the victim was walking on the sidewalk when she was approached from behind by an unknown female suspect who pushed the victim, causing her to fall to the ground, and hit her head,” Officer Niccole Pacchetti wrote.

Two days after the unprovoked attack, Wu died at a hospital from her injuries, Pacchetti stated.

Wu’s husband told the Wind Newspaper that his wife worked in a restaurant in the Sunset District, and she commuted to work on a bus. To make sure that his wife made it home safely, the husband walked daily with Wu to and from the bus stop.

When he arrived near the bus stop on July 3, he saw his wife was down on the sidewalk and injured. “My wife was not robbed. She didn’t lose anything,” Wu’s husband told the Wind.

No arrests have been made, and this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.