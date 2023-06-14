(KRON) — A woman who was slain during a chaotic crime spree stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to Manteca has been identified.

A violent chain of events began on Sunday in Oakland. A victim was driving a gray Toyota Camry when they were carjacked in Oakland by two men at gunpoint, according to investigators.

The duo drove the stolen car nearly 60 miles east to San Joaquin County. Around 10 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was shot to death while she was waiting to pick up her boyfriend from work in Manteca, according to her family. On a GoFundMe page created by her aunt, family members identified the woman as Ashley Waters of Stockton.

According to Waters’ sister, the assailants pointed a gun at Waters demanding her car keys and money. When Waters attempted to escape by driving away, the would-be carjackers fired shots through her car window, the sister wrote.

Ashley Waters (Image via Facebook / Ashley Waters)

A gravely-wounded Waters stumbled into a Planet Fitness gym looking for help, collapsed, and died from gunshot wounds, the Manteca Police Department said. Multiple homicide suspects fled in the Toyota that was stolen earlier that day in Oakland, police said.

The Manteca Police Department issued a “Be On The Lookout” alert for the getaway car to California law enforcement agencies.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the car near A Street in Hayward. Deputies chased the car and a high-speed pursuit ensued on Interstate-880, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

“The driver exited the highway and continued to evade capture as he drove at a high rate of speed through the city of San Leandro. As the vehicle drove westbound on Davis Street, the San Leandro Police Department deployed a tire deflation device to immobilize the vehicle. The driver attempted to drive around the device, lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with a tree,” Sheriff’s Lt. Tya Modeste wrote.

Two men died inside this car after it burst into flames in San Leandro on June 12, 2023. The photo was edited by ACSO to not show the crash victims. (Image courtesy Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

Two men in the front seat of the Toyota were knocked unconscious from the collision’s impact, and a 14-year-old girl was trapped in the backseat, according to ACSO.

Deputies pulled the 14-year-old girl out, according to ACSO. “The male suspects in the driver compartment were unresponsive and, despite numerous attempts to arouse the suspects, deputies were unable to extract them from the vehicle before it became completely engulfed in flames,” Modeste wrote.

Once firefighters doused the blaze, investigators found a gun inside the car.

The girl was transported to a hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s coroner bureau was still attempting to identify the two deceased men.

Waters’ sister wrote that the killers “took an innocent young lady’s life who had her whole life ahead of her. She had it all planned out. She had a journal with drawings of her future house all laid out with decor in the rooms. Had drawings of what she wanted her future wedding to look like. You didn’t deserve this lil sister.”

Anyone with information about the Manteca homicide is urged to call the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8212 or email gmorrison@manteca.gov.