Woman spots big cat on morning walk in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Roaming the grass along Rudgear Road in Walnut Creek near Cardigan Court Wednesday was a big cat, shocking a woman on her morning walk.

She snapped a few photos of what she saw and at first glance, she thought was a mountain lion about 20 feet away from her and her little yorkshire terrier.

But Emma Molinari says it’s a different feline.

“It was 100-percent a bobcat,” said Molinari with the Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek.

Molinari is the curator of animal encounters at the lindsay wildlife experience.

She says bobcat sightings are far more common than cougar sightings, though they too are rare.

“And, they’re definitely in suburban areas, we’re seeing them,” she said.

Molinari says we should expect to see more big cats like bobcats and mountain lions the more we build homes into the hills, blending the two habitats.

“With human expansion, especially here in the Bay Area, we’re moving into their natural space,” Molinari said. “So, when we take their homes, they will lose some space and so they’ll sometimes venture into our yards.”

Molinari says bobcats will rarely show aggression towards humans, much like other cats.

She says it’s still important to keep your distance.

On average, bobcats are about 15 pounds, with a max weight of 35 pounds, stretching about four feet in length.

Mountain lions can weight well over a hundred pounds and extend six feet long.

“The easiest way to identify the difference is that the bobcats, in addition to being a lot smaller, have a shorter tail,” Molinari said. “Mountain lions will have a tail about the length of their body. So, if you see a little tiny tail, especially in that video where it’s folded down a little bit, you know you have a bobcat.”

Bobcats could still mean trouble for small pets.

So keep them a safe distance away if you cross paths with a bobcat.

