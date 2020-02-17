Woman stabbed, another assaulted on San Francisco’s Embarcadero; man arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man is in custody after a woman was stabbed and another assaulted along the Embarcadero.
The first attack happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday along Pier 19.
Police said the woman was stabbed by a man who got away on a bike.
Then just 10 minutes later, there was another attack near Pier 39.
In that incident, police say a man attacked a woman with a tool.
The man was arrested but what led to the violence is unclear.
The man’s name is not being released.
Detectives are still looking for more witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department.
