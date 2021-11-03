Woman stabbed following argument over sale of RV: Sonoma Sheriff’s

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was stabbed in the arm following an argument over a sale of an RV, according to the Sonoma County Sheriffs.

Around 4:27 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the 21000 block of River Way in Monte Rio after receiving reports of a stabbing.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Brooks Thompson from Monte Rio, got into a dispute with the victim, officials say.

When the victim started walking away, authorities say Thompson swung a knife, slicing the woman in her forearm.

Thompson drove away from the area.

Deputies arrived on the scene and applied pressure to the woman’s wound to stop the bleeding before Emergency Medical Personnel got there.

The victim was later taken to the hospital to be treated.

Authorities went to Thompson’s home in the 20000 block of River Boulevard and arrested him.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $30,000.

Thompson later posted bail and was released.