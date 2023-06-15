The city of Antioch, Calif. police department logo. (Photo courtesy of the Antioch Police Department)

(KRON) — A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death early Thursday morning in Antioch. Antioch Police Department officers were called to the 2200 block of San Jose Drive just after 5 a.m.

Officers said they found the woman and a 39-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release further details about the homicide.

Lt. Rick Martin stated, “This is an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. No further information will be released at this time.”