Images from the scene near the 2000 block of Sixth Street (Berkeley Police Department).

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after stabbing a man with a pair of scissors last week, the Berkeley Police Department announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The incident happened in the afternoon of Sept. 8 on the 2000 block of Sixth Street where the man was stabbed in his leg.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, a man in his 30s, “heavily” bleeding on the ground, the post said. One officer had to perform a life-saving measure by applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until medical personnel arrived.

Police then found the suspect a few blocks away from the scene, and the woman was carrying the pair of scissors used in the stabbing. The woman is described as a 21-year-old from Richmond.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The 2000 block of Sixth Street is a few blocks east of the Berkeley Marina.