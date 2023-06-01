(KRON) — A woman was arrested after being accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a Walgreens, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) announced Thursday on Facebook. The arrest was made when a BPD officer conducted a traffic stop near Claudia Lane and Empire Avenue for an expired vehicle registration.

The officer approached the driver and saw in the backseat a variety of medications and hygiene products without any grocery bags. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Antioch woman Latisha Vandycke.

She admitted that the items in the car were stolen from a Walgreens outside of the city of Brentwood, according to police. The total amount of merchandise stolen was over $1,000, and the times were returned to the Walgreens at an unknown location.

Vandycke was arrested for shoplifting and other theft-related charges. She was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.