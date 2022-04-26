PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating an incident that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center Tuesday afternoon in which a woman was robbed of $2,500 worth of items. The victim recognized the suspect as someone she shared an acquaintance with.

A police investigation revealed that the victim had just bought $2,500 worth of items from Nordstrom and was leaving the register when she was verbally accosted by the female suspect. The incident happened around 4:45 p.m.

The suspect, who was accompanied by another woman, grabbed the victim’s bags out of her hands and ran out of the store. She then got into a car, which was driven by the other woman, and fled eastbound on Sand Hill Road towards El Camino Real. There were no weapons involved.

The victim described the suspect as a Black woman in her 20s, who stood about 5-foot-1, 140 pounds. She was wearing a black tank top, black jeans and sandals. The other woman was described as a Black woman in her 20s wearing an orange shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and a white mask. They were driving a gray Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call (650) 329-2413.