(KRON) — A woman crossing the street in the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The woman was hit just before 9 a.m., OPD said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Arriving at the scene, police learned that a white Cadillac DeVille four-door was heading west on MacArthur when it struck a woman walking south in the westbound lane. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the time.

The driver of the Cadillac fled the scene, according to police.

The woman, an Oakland resident, was taken to the hospital where she died. The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say it has not yet been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.