PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman successfully stopped a female suspect who tried to steal her wallet on Thursday, June 30, the city of Palo Alto announced in a news release Sunday. The suspect and her male accomplice are still at large.

The victim, a woman in her fifties, was walking in the area of 3900 block of El Camino Real. Police received a call around 6:33 p.m. of a woman reporting a robbery attempt.

The unidentified victim was wearing a clutch purse on a shoulder strap, police said. The suspect then opened the clutch of the purse, and the victim felt the clutch being opened.

The victim immediately turned around and saw the female suspect holding her wallet. However, the victim did not notice the suspects, including the male accomplice, were walking behind her.

Once she noticed the suspect with her wallet, the victim grabbed the female suspect’s wrist and caused her to drop the wallet, according to the release. The victim got her wallet back and told the suspects she was going to call police. That’s when the suspects began to run away.

According to the release, the victim described the female suspect as a white woman between 35 and 50 years old and about 5-foot-4 with a medium build. The male suspect was described to be between 35 and 50 years old with slick-backed hair wearing a stripped polo shirt.

None of the suspects were identified, and both are still at-large.