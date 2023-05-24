(KRON) — A woman is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the Marina District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to KRON4. The crash happened around 4:36 p.m. at the intersection of Laguna and Francisco streets.

SFPD officers arrived at the scene and found the unidentified woman laying on the street unconscious, according to police. Medics arrived and took the victim to a nearby hospital where she is suffering “life-threatening injuries.”

The driver who hit the woman remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. SFPD says anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call its 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

The public was warned to expect delays and to take alternate routes. No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.