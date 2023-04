(KRON) — A pedestrian was involved in a vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon, and police are asking drivers to avoid the scene, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The pedestrian was a woman and she was struck in the area of 11th Street and East Santa Clara Street. She has been taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

Road closures are now in place in the area. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.