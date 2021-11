MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was struck by a car while walking on East El Camino Real on Tuesday night.

The Mountain View Police Department said they responded to the street, near Dale Avenue, and found a 52-year-old woman injured. She was treated for her injuries at the hospital.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a reason for the crash.

The incident caused a brief street closure around 11:30 p.m.