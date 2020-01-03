Woman swept into ocean after trying to save her dog near Half Moon Bay

(KRON) — A High Surf Advisory is no longer in effect tonight along the Pacific coast, however, there were some dangerous situations earlier Thursday.

A woman had to be rescued after getting swept into the ocean near Half Moon Bay.

There were certainly dangerous conditions out there. Absolutely large dangerous waves out on Thursday and one incident was a really a close call for a woman and her dog.

Both had to be rescued after going into the water at Cal Beach. San Mateo County Firefighters first got the report around 11:30 a.m. They said this woman was about 200 yards out into the water.

She jumped in to try to save her dog who was getting swept away when rescuers reached her she was still swimming and she was later rushed to the hospital.

Emergency crews said they want to send a warning to people to take these high surf advisories seriously.

“Stay out of the water,” Cal Fire San Mateo County Cecile Juliette said. “And not only stay out of the water, stay away from the water because if you even get close to it, you can be sucked in.”

The High Surf Advisory expired Thursday night.

Officials have been urging people not to go into the water or to get too close to the water.

The woman suffered some minor injuries her dog was said to be doing OK tonight.