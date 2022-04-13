CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested Wednesday around noon for swinging an axe at drivers passing by in Concord. Police received calls around 11 a.m. about a woman swinging an axe at cars in the area of Olivera Road and Grant Street, the Concord Police Department said in a Facebook post.

After officers arrived at the scene, they closed off roadways to limit her reach of passing drivers.

Officers then tried to approach the woman, who police did not identify, and gave her commands to drop the axe and get on the ground, according to police. The woman refused to comply, and police were forced to take physical action.

After police saw the woman strike a car with the axe, an officer decided to use his taser on the woman. Police were able to successfully disarm, arrest, and take her into custody.

The woman was booked in county jail for multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon. The woman, officers, and the surrounding residents were not injured, police said.