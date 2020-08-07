Woman threatens to cough on officers after being arrested for stealing from elderly: police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)- A 45-year-old Manteca woman has been arrested for stealing credit cards from elderly shoppers.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a local Target.

According to police, Renetha Thomas was distracting shoppers and then stealing their credit cards to immediately purchase items. Thomas was arrested on several charges, including elder abuse.

While attempting to arrest the suspect, police say Thomas tried getting into her vehicle to flee, physically resisted, and threatened to cough on the officers.

A small group of agitators tried to bait and intervene during the arrest. That’s why multiple officers had to respond to help safely take Thomas into custody.

A search of Thomas’s vehicle revealed a replica firearm and property belonging to the Target shoppers.

Police have released the following tips so you can stay safe while shopping:

Safety tips for shoppers:

Carry only the credit cards that you need and small amount of cash, if necessary.

Avoid carrying a purse. Use a fanny pack if possible.

If you do carry a purse, NEVER leave it unattended in your cart or turn your back on it.

If you carry a purse, carry it in front of you and avoid letting it dangle behind you.

While shopping, be aware of where your bags and packages are at all times.

When leaving malls and stores, be aware of your surroundings of any cars following you home.

Shop in pairs or with a group.

If you shop with children, never leave them alone.

