Woman tries to kidnap toddler and baby in San Francisco: police

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on a charge of kidnapping a toddler in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The kidnapping was reported around 3 p.m. on Lake Street.

A 31-year-old woman told police she was caring for 3-year-old and 1-year-old boys when a stranger came up and grabbed the toddler from her arms and ran. The victim was able to chase the stranger and grab the toddler back, however, police said the stranger then tried to unsuccessfully grab the baby from the stroller before running away.

No one was physically injured during the incident, police said.

After searching the area, police said they found 41-year-old Erin Williams of Sebastopol as a suspect and took her into custody. She is charged with kidnapping and child endangerment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.