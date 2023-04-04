SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s assistance to find a missing 33-year-old woman.

On Monday at 6 p.m., a woman called SFPD’s Central Police Station reporting that Alaina Marie Adams was missing. Adams does not live in California and she was supposed to board a cruise ship at Pier 27, police said.

Adams never boarded the ship, and she remained missing as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Adams is described as white, 5’4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. Adams has tattoos behind both ears and a tattoo on her right foot.

Alaina Marie Adams is missing in San Francisco. (SFPD image)

The SFPD Special Victims/Missing Persons Unit is leading this investigation. “At this time, there are no known (imminent) risk factors associated with Adams and there is no evidence of foul play,” police wrote.

Anyone who sees Adams should call 911. Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”