SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Santa Cruz County woman has been missing for more than two weeks, and her boyfriend is refusing to cooperate with investigators, the El Cerrito Police Department said.

Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, 61, of Capitola was last seen in Santa Cruz on December 3. The woman’s relatives reported her missing to police on December 12 because they had not heard any communication from her.

Investigators said they later found Herrmann’s red 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV parked in front of her boyfriend’s home in El Cerrito.

Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann lives in Capitola.

Police identified the missing woman’s boyfriend as 54-year-old Theobald “Theo” Brooks Lengyel. Lengyel, who also goes by the name “Mylo Stone,” is an ex-musician who played saxophone in the rock band “Mr. Bungle,” News Nation reported.

“Based on his actions, Theo Lengyel is a person of interest in Alice Hermann’s disappearance and has not cooperated with the police investigation,” the El Cerrito Police Department wrote.

Theobald “Theo” Brooks Lengyel is considered a person of interest, police said. (ECPD photo)

After Herrmann’s disappearance, Lengyel drove from El Cerrito to Portland, Oregon. Police are trying to piece together the couple’s whereabouts and activities between December 3 and Monday.

El Cerrito police are collaborating with detectives from the Capitola and Portland Police Departments to locate information and evidence relating to the woman’s disappearance. Police are also asking for the public’s help.

“Investigators are asking area residents who spend time in regional parks and open spaces to be on the lookout for anything suspicious that might lead to Alice’s whereabouts,” the El Cerrito Police Department wrote.

Herrmann’s red 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV was found parked in front of her boyfriend’s home. (ECPD photo)

Herrmann is described as a Pacific Islander woman, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has hazel eyes, and has brown hair.

Lengyel is a white man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. He drives a blue 1989 Ford pickup truck with the license plate “UNCLDRT.”

The boyfriend drives this blue 1989 Ford pickup truck with the license plate “UNCLDRT.” (ECPD photo)

Both vehicles are currently in police custody.

Anyone with information about either Lengyel or Herrmann is encouraged to contact the El Cerrito Police Department tip line by calling 510-215-4435 or email Investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.