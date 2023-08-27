(KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run in Forestville Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol Santa Rosa. The hit-and-run happened around 7:30 a.m. near River Road and Rio Vista Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Buick (pictured below). Authorities said the suspect driver is a white woman.

(CHP Santa Rosa) (CHP Santa Rosa)

(CHP Santa Rosa)

The SUV was last seen on Airport Boulevard near the SMART station, authorities said. The suspect vehicle has damage to its right front and headlight.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact 707-641-8300.