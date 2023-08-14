(KRON) — A woman who was arrested Sunday after allegedly brandishing a loaded handgun during a parking dispute had a child in the car at the time, according to the Pacifica Police Department. Pacifica PD officers responded at around 2:41 p.m. Sunday to the Linda Mar parking lot of 495 Linda Mar Boulevard to a reported parking dispute involving a firearm.

An officer arrived on the scene and made contact with the person who called in the incident. A description of the suspect and the vehicle involved was given to the officer, police said. After conducting an extensive search of the area, officers located the suspect vehicle parked on the 100 block of Rockaway Beach Avenue.

The suspect, 36-year-old Christina Villalobos of Pittsburg, was detained without incident.

Further investigation revealed that Villalobos had allegedly threatened three people with a loaded handgun during a dispute over parking. She had a child in the vehicle with her at the time.

After developing probable cause, officers arrested her for:

Assault with Firearm on Person — Felony

Child Endangerment — Felony

Exhibit Deadly Weapon — Misdemeanor

Villalobos was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.