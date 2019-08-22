Woman who disappeared in Discovery Bay found dead

DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) – UPDATE: According to Contra Costa County Sheriffs, the autopsy found that Chen died of asphyxia due to drowning.

A Discovery Bay woman who disappeared Tuesday night after going outside her home to water plants has been found.

In a statement on Thursday, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said a dive team located the body of 53-year-old Ching “Ping” Chen Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. in the water behind a home near Beaver Lane and Willow Lake Road.

Chen’s body was recovered and turned over to the coroner who will conduct an autopsy.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441.

