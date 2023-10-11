SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco woman who watched the Fleet Week Blue Angels airshow from a rooftop party and fell to her death has been identified.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the woman on Wednesday as Patricia Hamon, 51. She was known by friends as Tricia O’Connor, her maiden name.

San Francisco police said officers found Hamon on the 2900 block of Van Ness Avenue in the Russian Hill neighborhood shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of foul play, police said.

Clark Hamon told The San Francisco Standard that his ex-wife tripped during the Blue Angels viewing party before she tragically fell from the rooftop. Patricia Hamon’s friends expressed shock and deep sorrow on social media in reaction to her sudden death.

The Blue Angels airshow is a popular annual event held during Fleet Week in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

One friend, Alix Rosenthal, wrote in a public Facebook post Tuesday, “I am sad to announce that Tricia suffered a fatal accident at a Blue Angels party on Saturday. We are still working on plans for a memorial, and will announce details as soon as we have them. Trishie was a bright light in our community, her passing is an unspeakable loss for all of us.” The woman’s friends said she was “radiant” positive person.

According to Patricia Hamon’s social media profile, she worked as a senior art director at Publicis Sapient and previously studied graphic design at Savannah College of Art and Design.