SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Sacramento woman has been charged in connection to a shooting on the Bay Bridge last week, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said. Sequoia Dunkinsell, 32, was charged in a July 25 incident on the Bay Bridge in which she allegedly drove recklessly before exiting her vehicle while naked and firing shots into the air.

Dunkinsell is alleged to have been driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 80 when the incident occurred during rush hour traffic at around 4:40 p.m. The incident, which was captured on video, snarled traffic for hours. Dunkinsell was arrested by the California Highway Patrol just before 6 p.m. on the Bay Bridge.

According to the San Francisco DA, Dunkinsell was charged with:

Shooting at an occupied vehicle

Making criminal threats

Three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm

One count of negligent discharge of a firearm

Four counts of brandishing a firearm

One count of possession of a loaded firearm

One count of reckless driving

“I am grateful that there was no loss of life in connection to this incident and to the California Highway Patrol for successfully de-escalating, disarming and apprehending Ms. Dunkinsell,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “The incident on the freeway was terrifying and endangered the lives of countless commuters. We will do everything in our power to ensure that there is appropriate accountability.”

Dunkinsell is set to appear in court on Aug. 11 for a preliminary hearing. The court set no bail and she remains in custody. If convicted of all charges, and all allegations are found true, she could face more than 22 years in state prison, according to the DA.