UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A 26-year-old woman is in custody after a six-hour standoff with Union City police Sunday, according to a Facebook post.

Diamond Edwards is accused of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury after police say she hit her alleged boyfriend with a lead pipe in the head early Sunday.

Police responded to the 24000 block of Alvarado Niles Road around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, finding a 28-year-old man who was “bleeding profusely from numerous lacerations and puncture wounds.” He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old identified Edwards, of Union City, as the assailant and said she was his girlfriend. Edwards had several warrants from her arrest already issued.

Police showed up to her residence around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, but she refused to leave. The Union City Police Department SWAT team arrived and police surrounded the house, in which she’d barricaded herself. After six hours, Edwards left the residence and was taken into custody.