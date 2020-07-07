Woman who purposely coughed on baby in viral video no longer employed by Bay Area school district

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman who was seen on surveillance video intentionally coughing on a baby inside San Jose Yogurtland is no longer employed by the Bay Area school district for which she previously worked.

In a statement, the Oak Grove School District said in part, “We do not tolerate conduct from any employee that compromises any child’s safety.”

The school district had earlier identified the woman as one of their employees and said she was “currently off work and not providing services to students” when the incident made local headlines.

A Change.org petition circulating online identified the coughing suspect as Nancy Nordland and called on officials to revoke her teaching license.

That petition has since been signed by over 15,200 people.

The incident happened in June at the Yogurtland on Cottle Road.

Police say the woman was apparently upset that the mother of the baby was not following proper social distancing guidelines while waiting for her order, so she coughed on the woman’s baby in retaliation.

