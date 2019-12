ANTIOCH (KRON) – A woman who rammed a man with her car at an Antioch barber will be in court on Friday.

Ruby Delgadillo is charged with attempted murder, hit and run, and two counts of child abuse.

She’s accused of running over Brian Martin last Thursday after getting upset he nicked her son during a haircut.

Martin suffered a broken leg and had to get surgery.

Delgadillo turned herself in Wednesday night.

