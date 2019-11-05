Woman who stole electric bike from Petaluma home wanted for grand theft

PETALUMA (KRON) – A woman who was caught on camera stealing an electric bicycle from the driveway of a Petaluma home is facing grand theft charges.

According to the Petaluma Police Department, the incident happened on Nov. 2 just after 3 p.m.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera walking by the home pulling a green wagon, then standing in front of the house on the sidewalk before walking up the driveway.

The suspect is then seen on camera loading her belongings from the wagon into the saddlebags of the electric bike then riding away.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 20’s.

The electric bike is a Yuba El Mundo model with a black and silver battery pack.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or knows where the bicycle is, please contact Petaluma police at 707-781-1288.

Latest News Headlines: