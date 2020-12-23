Woman wins $10M lottery at San Francisco gas station

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco woman won the lottery today at an Arco gas station in the Mission, according to the California Lottery.

Arminda Villafuerte scored $10 million on a Scratchers ticket.

The lucky retailer in this case will receive a bonus of $50,000, the lottery said.

