PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after a stolen black SUV was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night in Piedmont, police announced in a Facebook post. She was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol when officers found her hiding in the bushes with her one-year-old baby near the scene of the crash.

Police said the woman was driving at a high rate of speed in the area of Wildwood Avenue and Highland Avenue where several cars in the area were hit. They later found a Ford black SUV abandoned on nearby on Warfield Avenue.

After the unidentified woman was arrested, police conducted a search of the vehicle that was stolen out of San Francisco. Police found stolen mail from a number of Oakland residents, burglary tools, and an open container of alcohol.

The woman was booked into Santa Rita Jail, and the baby was taken to Child Protective Services, police said.