(KRON) — A woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Rohnert Park after she was seen with an apparent gun and knives behind a grocery store, according to police.

Just before 2 p.m., a person with a gun and knives behind a FoodMaxx store on Rohnert Parkway was reported to police. Officers arrived and found a woman in possession of a handgun and knives, police said.

The woman, Danielle Lormer, failed to listen to the officers’ commands and walked away towards the Copeland Creek ravine. She was eventually struck with two 40mm sponge rounds after two hours of de-escalation tactics failed, police said.

The 41-year-old was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a BB gun and two knives. Lormer sustained bruising due to the sponge rounds and one officer sustained a dog bite injury by a police canine during the incident, according to police.

Both were treated at local hospitals and released.

Lormer, a Rohnert Park resident, was transported to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and booked on charges of violation of probation, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and obstructing a peace officer, police said.

This incident is currently being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600 and refer to Case #23-2912.