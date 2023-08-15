(KRON) — A woman with a knife was arrested and two teenage girls were detained after an altercation outside an Oakley middle school on Tuesday, the Oakley Police Department said.

Police responded to Delta Vista Middle School, located at 4901 Frank Hengel Way, at about 3:25 p.m. Officers de-escalated an argument between two adults, but another altercation involving the same people broke out 15 minutes later, according to police.

Yvette Brice, 61, of Antioch, was armed with a knife and yelling at adults, OPD said. Officers attempted to separate the group

“As our officers took this action, Brice moved closer to the people she was angry with and she moved the knife into an even more threatening position,” OPD wrote.

This caused one officer to draw his gun. Brice was taken into custody “forcibly,” police said. Nobody was injured.

As she was being arrested, several students began fighting, per police. A 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were detained and released to family members. Neither girl was armed.

Brice was arrested for bringing a weapon onto school grounds, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.