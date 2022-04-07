LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers from the Livermore Police Department responded to a report of a car in a building at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday and found a Honda Civic that had crashed into the front of a market. Although there were people inside the business at the time, no one was injured. The Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department provided assistance.

Officers discovered the driver, a Livermore woman in her 30s, did not have a driver’s license. She was cited along with her husband, also a Livermore resident in his 30s, for allowing her to drive his car, despite knowing she didn’t have a license. Both citations were misdemeanors.

Photo: Livermore Police Department

Police believe the driver confused the brake with the gas pedal while attempting to park. Costs for repairing the building are estimated to be upwards of $5,000.