SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found Sunday morning in San Mateo County.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found at Tunitas Creek around 9 a.m.

The woman has not been identified, but officials say she is Asian.

— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 23, 2021

No other details are being released at this time.